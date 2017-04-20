DDP Yoga Workshop at Comic Con (Video), Why The Hardys Are Not Working Weekend WWE Live Events, Never Before Seen Hardys Photos

Why The Hardys Are Not Working Weekend WWE Live Events

The Hardy Boyz will not be working this weekend’s WWE live events, as they will continue to fulfill their remaining indy dates. Matt Hardy will be facing Tommy Dreamer at Friday’s House of Hardcore event in Metuchen, NJ, and at Saturday’s House of Hardcore event in Philadelphia, PA, the Hardys will team up to face Dreamer and Bully Ray.

In related news, WWE.com has published a photo gallery featuring “never before seen” photos of The Hardy Boyz.

DDP Yoga at Comic Con

In the following video, WWE Hall of Famer DDP talks about bringing his DDP Yoga Workshop to Buffalo on May 19th from 6-9pm as part of the Nickel City Comic Con: