Damien Sandow Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After He Began Impersonating The Miz, Talks If He Is Retired and More

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Damien Sandow (Aron Stevens) joins X-Pac in studio for a brand new episode of X-Pac 12360! X-Pac talks to Aron about a future in wrestling and his new film on today’s X-Pac 12360.
You can watch the episode below, and the following are some highlights:
Aron Stevens on his Wrestling Future 40:58- 41:40:
Aron Stevens credits Rip Rogers for Damien Sandow character 1:00:30-1:00:57:
Aron Stevens on the backstage reaction to the first Miz Stunt Double move 1:27:26-1:28:23:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?