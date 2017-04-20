Bill Apter Says He’d Like To See Finn Balor As A Cruiserweight On 205 Live Except For ‘Special Occasions’



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter released the latest edition of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? this past Friday! A brand new episode featuring a 1971 interview he did with Kangaroo Al Costello. You can find some of Apter and I's comments from last week's episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes BA: I would have liked to have seen him (Finn Balor) come back against an equal weight competitor. Jinder Mahal obviously outweighs him. I think I would have liked to have seen him against another cruiserweight for his comeback. NH: Would you prefer to see Finn Balor on 205 Live and in the cruiserweight division? BA: Yes. Actually I think on special occasions he should wrestle on the main roster because he is a great wrestler. He's an excellent showman. I would rather see him in the cruiserweight mix because he's such a great aerial artist.

This past week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed featured Bill and Nick taking an in-depth look at: All the RAW & Smackdown Stars affected by the Superstar Shake-Up

Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule going forward

Kane officially running for Mayor of Knox County, TN

The passing of “Pretty Boy” Larry Sharpe

This edition also featured a classic interview from Bill's archives featuring Capt. Lou Albano and Moondog Mayne, the #AskApter mailbag and the second installment of a new segment called "Nuts & Voeltz".