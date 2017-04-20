Tye Dillinger on Working With Eric Young, The Miz “Thanks” His “Marine 5” Costars, Cathy Kelley on Fallout From Raw Ring Collapse (Video)

Tye Dillinger on Working With Eric Young in NXT WWE Smackdown Live star Tye Dillinger recently spoke with TV Insider and below is what Dillinger had to say on working with Eric Young in NXT: “It has been amazing to work with him. Though he is a different guy than he was back then. His character has its own agenda, and he is with these three weirdos in Sanity who share his beliefs. To be able to know a guy for 15 years and go different paths, only to culminate in Orlando on probably one of the biggest shows NXT has to offer like TakeOver, it’s surreal. It’s a homecoming for me and for him as well.” Cathy Kelley on Fallout From Raw Ring Collapse Braun Strowman shocked the world on Raw when his superplex to Big Show broke the ring. Cathy Kelley investigates the fall-out from the fall: The Miz “Thanks” His “Marine 5” Costars The Miz praises himself and his co-stars, as Naomi, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel all explain why they are the star of “The Marine 5: Battleground,” available now on Digital HD: