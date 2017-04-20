The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released yesterday! A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday. You can find some of Eric’s comments from it transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On the recent news that Impact Wrestling and Triple A have formed a partnership and Lucha Underground talent will be allowed to appear on Impact but not as their Lucha Underground characters: EB: I’m just having such a hard time unpacking the meaning or the relevance of that story. First of all, I love Lucha Underground, I watch it and I dig it as a television product. It gets no ratings. It’s making no money. It has no live event market. To my knowledge they don’t have any licensing or merchandising. It’s just content. It’s very expensive content and it’s cool as hell, don’t get me wrong. It’s cool content but there is no money in it. The fact that the athletes that portray the characters on a show that doesn’t make any money have the privilege of working on another show that doesn’t make any money and they can’t even be the characters that aren’t making money on another network… to me it just seems kind of irrelevant. It does’t matter. Impact doesn’t make any money. They make zero money in television and licensing fees. They basically give their show away to Pop TV. It’s like an infomercial hoping that they are going to find another way to make revenue. They don’t have live events, they don’t have merchandising and they won’t be making any money from YouTube as of now. So, what the hell difference does it make? Why is this a headline? A bunch of guys from Mexico get the privilege of working for a company that doesn’t pay anybody any money for an opportunity to not make any money? Eh, good for everybody. I’m happy they’re all happy. It’s great headlines. Great perception. If you can make a living off creating cheap headlines that don’t really matter good for you. At the end of the day it’s a non-issue issue. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric and Nick chatting about a variety of topics for over an hour this week with no guest. Some of the topics of conversation include: The passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i

The Rock’s Fate Of The Furious shattering box office records

YouTube dropping monetization for pro wrestling content

What he and Jim Cornette bonded over on Table For 3

WWE losing it’s television deal in the Philippines

Impact announcing a partnership with Triple A

Jinder Mahal’s new WWE push and what it means for their Indian expansion

The talk of WWE buying ROH being considered “dead”

More This episode also features an expanded #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag segment featuring Eric talking about: What Lacey Von Erich was like to work with

Who decides on who inducts people into the WWE Hall of Fame

If Matt Hardy should bring his broken character to WWE

THE DUMBEST QUESTION EVER

What happens at sports entertainment pre and post-production meetings

If everybody should stop blaming JBL until Mauro comments

Whether sports entertainment is more dangerous now than 20 minutes ago

The overuse of false finishes

The appropriate response to someone who thinks that Demolition were better than Road Warriors

How social media would have affected WCW

The differences between the WCW and WWE rings

More