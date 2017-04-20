Betting Odds Released on Who Will Be the Next WWE Universal Champion Following Brock Lesnar

Grosvenor Casinos has recently posted odds on who the next WWE Universal Championship Title Holder will be. The title is currently held by Brock Lesnar, after a convincing defeat of Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando earlier this month. 16 possible outcomes all with varying odds to bet on but one challenger is favored over all others. With odds of -250 this projects Reigns with a 71% chance of being the one to dethrone Lesnar. This is no shock with the recent rumblings that Brock will be unstoppable until Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans where he will be challenged by Roman. If the match happened it would be the 4th consecutive Wrestlemania main event in Roman’s career. These rumors are likely why the odds are set the way they currently are. Braun Strowman would be the next most likely to take the Universal Championship from Brock with odds of +175, or a 37% chance. Strowman’s star power has risen significantly in recent weeks. After having the most memorable moments 2 weeks back to back on Raw, which included flipping an ambulance on it’s side and superplexing Big Show and breaking the ring in the process, Braun has solidified himself as must see television. His first official WWE tee shirt was introduced and sold out almost immediately and there are certainly major accomplishments in store for Strowman, possibly the Universal Championship. The returning Finn Balor has odds of +400, or 20%. Balor was the first man to in the Universal Championship before having to forfeit the championship due to injury. Finn is popular enough to handle being in the top spot of the WWE and didn’t get a chance to do so after first earning the challenge. It has definitely been demonstrated that WWE feels Finn deserves a chance and expect a title shot against Lesnar in the future. Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins both have odds of +700, a 13% projected probability that is very accurately set. Both men have been credible champions in the past, however the aforementioned Reigns, Strowman and Balor appear to the direction the title picture is headed right now. CM Punk actually has odds to win the title with longshot odds of +2500 or 4%. The Rock is even more of an underdog here than Punk at +3300 Who Will be the Next Universal Champion? Roman Reigns -250 Braun Strowman +175 Finn Balor +400 Samoa Joe +700 Seth Rollins +700 Bray Wyatt +1000 Dean Ambrose +1500 Jeff Hardy +1500 Matt Hardy +1700 The Miz +1700 Chris Jericho +2000 CM Punk +2500 The Rock +3300 Kurt Angle +5000 Triple H +5000 Credit: BetWrestling