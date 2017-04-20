This Week’s Total Divas Viewership Info

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Total Divas on the E! network averaged 589,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 593,000 viewership average.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #26.

Win a “Dream Vacation” with Enzo and Cass

As seen below, WWE is running a new contest in which fans can win a “Dream Family Vacation” to Universal Studios with Enzo Amore and Big Cass:

Trailer Released For Chyna Documentary

Below is the official trailer for the upcoming documentary on former WWE Superstar Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer. In addition to telling the story of her life and career, the film will also include interviews with names such as Mick Foley and Sean Waltman: