Eric Bischoff Comments On The Passing Of Matt ‘Rosey’ Anoa’i; Recalls His Last Encounter With Him

On the passing of Matt "Rosey" Anoa'i: EB: It's always kind of sobering. It makes you realize how precious time is. When it's someone that you worked with, I don't want to suggest that I got to know Matt very well. I didn't. I worked with him a lot. I enjoyed working with him. I felt like I knew him professionally at least as a human being but we weren't close friends. I was taken by it because one of the things I did recognize working with him was that he was just a kind and gentle person. He was just a classy, gentle guy. That is such the opposite of the character that he portrayed which is not unusual in our industry. It really took me. I remember the last time I saw him we did a personal appearance together about a year and a half or two years ago. We rode in a car together and we didn't talk about our experiences in WWE together. We didn't talk about the industry. We talked about our families. That was the most important thing to him. That's when I felt I really got to know Matt more in a couple of hours in a personal appearance than I did during the whole time I worked with him in WWE. We talked about what was important to us on a personal level. I was very sad and my thoughts go out to his entire family.

