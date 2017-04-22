Eric Bischoff Weighs In On The Potential Conflict Between Matt Hardy & WWE Over His ‘Broken Universe’

Nick Hausman

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday.

You can find some of Eric’s comments from it transcribed below.

On Matt Hardy potentially bringing his “Broken Universe” to WWE:

EB: I don’t think it’s the grittiness of the presentation that’s going to create a conflict between Matt and WWE. I believe it’s the uniqueness. It’s a very, very narrow audience that digs that characterization. I know it’s an important one but WWE plays broad. They play main stream. They play big box. They are not indie. They are Macy’s. They are not your local corner store. The “Broken” Matt Hardy character… it’s got that indie vibe to it. I think that’s where the conflict comes.

