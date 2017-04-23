The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday. You can find some of Eric’s comments from it transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On what happens at a sports entertainment pre-production meeting for a TV taping: EB: At a pre-production meeting you simply sit down and go over every segment in detail so everybody understands not only the segment but what’s going to happen in the segment. What camera angle you want to see in that segment. Your cameramen are there so that they can anticipate what’s going to happen. Your director is there so they can make sure that they understand and are on the same page with the cameramen who are going to be taking the shots. The agents are in the room so that they can be clear and on the same page. Making sure they are explaining clearly what is going to happen based on their conversations with the talent. Or, what they anticipate what their conversations are going to be. Really it’s just an opportunity for every element of the production team from the directors to the producers to the cameramen to the audio people. So the audio people know who is going to grab a mic and when. Where the mics are going to be. It’s a very granular break down of the entire television format. So that everybody in the room knows what their job is and knows what to anticipate. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric and Nick chatting about a variety of topics for over an hour this week with no guest. Some of the topics of conversation include: The passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i

The Rock’s Fate Of The Furious shattering box office records

YouTube dropping monetization for pro wrestling content

What he and Jim Cornette bonded over on Table For 3

WWE losing it’s television deal in the Philippines

Impact announcing a partnership with Triple A

Jinder Mahal’s new WWE push and what it means for their Indian expansion

The talk of WWE buying ROH being considered “dead”

More This episode also features an expanded #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag segment featuring Eric talking about: What Lacey Von Erich was like to work with

Who decides on who inducts people into the WWE Hall of Fame

If Matt Hardy should bring his broken character to WWE

THE DUMBEST QUESTION EVER

What happens at sports entertainment pre and post-production meetings

If everybody should stop blaming JBL until Mauro comments

Whether sports entertainment is more dangerous now than 20 minutes ago

The overuse of false finishes

The appropriate response to someone who thinks that Demolition were better than Road Warriors

How social media would have affected WCW

The differences between the WCW and WWE rings

More