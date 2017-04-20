Betting Odds on Who Will Become the Next WWE Champion, WWE Segment Makes ESPN Top 10 List (Video), Jinder Mahal on Earning His Title Shot

Nick Paglino
wwe champion

(Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

Betting Odds on Who Will Become the Next WWE Champion

As noted, BetWrestling.com has released betting odds on who will be the next WWE Universal Champion after Brock Lesnar, and the site has also released odds on who will defeat Randy Orton to become the next WWE Champion. The odds are listed below, in order of most favored to least favored:

Baron Corbin +100
AJ Styles +200
Kevin Owens +200
Shinsuke Nakamura  +350
Jinder Mahal +500
Sami Zayn +500
John Cena +1000
Dolph Ziggler +1500
Rusev +1500
CM Punk +2500
The Rock +3300

WWE Segment Makes ESPN Top 10 List

WWE made ESPN’s “Top 10 Plays of the Night” on Monday for the ring collapse spot with Big Show and Braun Strowman. You can check it out below:

Mahal on Earning His Title Shot

Jinder Mahal posted the following on Instagram after becoming the #1 contender to the WWE Title on Smackdown Live this week:

“#tbt to Tuesday night on #SmackDownLive when I became the #1Contender to The WWE Championship. Hate it or love it, I can not be denied. I am coming for the crown. #JustAReminder #wwe”

