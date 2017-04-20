Betting Odds on Who Will Become the Next WWE Champion As noted, BetWrestling.com has released betting odds on who will be the next WWE Universal Champion after Brock Lesnar, and the site has also released odds on who will defeat Randy Orton to become the next WWE Champion. The odds are listed below, in order of most favored to least favored: Baron Corbin +100

AJ Styles +200

Kevin Owens +200

Shinsuke Nakamura +350

Jinder Mahal +500

Sami Zayn +500

John Cena +1000

Dolph Ziggler +1500

Rusev +1500

CM Punk +2500

The Rock +3300 Credit: BetWrestling WWE Segment Makes ESPN Top 10 List WWE made ESPN’s “Top 10 Plays of the Night” on Monday for the ring collapse spot with Big Show and Braun Strowman. You can check it out below: Mahal on Earning His Title Shot Jinder Mahal posted the following on Instagram after becoming the #1 contender to the WWE Title on Smackdown Live this week: “#tbt to Tuesday night on #SmackDownLive when I became the #1Contender to The WWE Championship. Hate it or love it, I can not be denied. I am coming for the crown. #JustAReminder #wwe” #tbt to Tuesday night on #SmackDownLive when I became the #1Contender to The WWE Championship. Hate it or love it, I can not be denied. I am coming for the crown. #JustAReminder #wwe A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:48am PDT