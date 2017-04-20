Betting Odds on Who Will Become the Next WWE Champion
As noted, BetWrestling.com has released betting odds on who will be the next WWE Universal Champion after Brock Lesnar, and the site has also released odds on who will defeat Randy Orton to become the next WWE Champion. The odds are listed below, in order of most favored to least favored:
Baron Corbin +100
Credit: BetWrestling
WWE Segment Makes ESPN Top 10 List
WWE made ESPN’s “Top 10 Plays of the Night” on Monday for the ring collapse spot with Big Show and Braun Strowman. You can check it out below:
Mahal on Earning His Title Shot
Jinder Mahal posted the following on Instagram after becoming the #1 contender to the WWE Title on Smackdown Live this week:
AJ Styles Baron Corbin Dolph Ziggler jinder mahal John Cena Kevin Owens Randy Orton sami zayn Shinsuke Nakamura WWE