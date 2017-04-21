Figure Friday: WWE Elite 49 Becky Lynch (Photos)

Welcome to Figure Friday! Thanks to everyone who voted on my personal Twitter, I appreciate it! Look for a new poll to vote for next week’s review this weekend. Today we take a look at the very first “Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch Elite action figure in WWE Elite 49!

This set is currently only available on RingsideCollectibles.com as I pre-ordered mine to get them early as it will probably be a month or so until they show up in stores. Also in this set are: Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Apollo Crews, Randy Orton (Flashback) and Brutus Beefcake.

Looking at Becky in the packaging you can see the packaged her wearing her entrance attire, which is cool for those of you whom keep your figures mint. She also comes with a piece of a diorama, this one displays the arena with the ring, which you have to buy all six figures in the set to complete. This piece also works as a display stand if you decide to display them loose. You can see on her box it says Smackdown Live as it’s based on one of her SmackDown Live attires. Also on the box are large images of her, especially that on the back, which also displays whom else is in the set as listed above.

Taking a look at Becky out of the packaging we’ll look at her new head sculpt first. This sculpt is different than her previous one, which is better but still not perfect in my opinion. There are times I look at it and I see her likeness and times I feel it doesn’t look like her. I’m not sure why they can’t seem to get it right but perhaps her next one will. The detail in her hair is cool, perhaps we’ll get a Wrestlemania one with the braids as that would be a very cool figure. Now let’s focus on her entrance attire.

Her coat is made out of rubber unfortunately so you can’t pose her too much in it. It is a thin rubber so you should be okay to pose a bit but I really wish it was cloth. Unfortunately the cost of cloth goods for the figures has gone up so we see it less and less. Her coat is not hard to remove as there’s a latch in the middle where the buttons her, just separate the coat at the seam down the middle. You can see the detail on it with the buttons, wrinkles and even the hood in the back, something you wouldn’t probably see on a cloth version. Once you pull that off you can her awesome wrestling attire, but before we get into that let’s look at her awesome hat. Her hat is very detailed, also made out of rubber so it grips her head, and you can see the gears and the feather hanging off of it. The hat rests on her head nicely so it won’t fall off like accessories such as those on Jerry Lawler for example. Personally I think the hat is a very cool accessory as it even has the goggles molded on it as well.

Now we can take a look at her wrestling attire. Her attire is pretty awesome and detailed. Mattel did a really nice job on this aspect of her figure. My only complaint really is the restriction on her legs. I wish the knees were double jointed so you could do her armbar move and just pose her better in general. Her rear piece restricts her legs from moving backwards, making it hard to pose at times. Also looking at her legs I am kind of annoyed how her shin joint doesn’t match nicely with the rest of her leg, it’s just a bit wider and makes it look kind of silly. Besides that her attire is great. Mattel made some new molds for her chest/abdomen and the detail on the front and back is great. Even the shorts area of her attire on her legs with the ruffles is a nice detail. They did do a great job on the detail of this figure as you can just see the different colors that really makes it pop. I hope eventually Mattel can make some new hand molds for the female figures as the flat, open hand is one of the worst in my opinion. Even some wrist articulation would be nice, too, but I think that’s wishful thinking at this point.

Anyway, this figure is pretty nice. I wish the head scan was a bit better but other than that I do recommend it. It’s definitely better than her first Basic that looked nothing like her in my opinion. Besides the few articulation restrictions you can pose her well for the most part. Who knows when we’ll get another Elite of her anyway as Mattel hasn’t really made multiple Elites of any of the female wrestlers. Granted the Basics are also Elites without accessories, so maybe we’ll see another updated one of her there if she can qualify under a Basic budget. Pick this figure up on Ringside if you are anxious to get your hands on it. I’d say the figure is close to “straight fire” minus the few little nitpicks.

