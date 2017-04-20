Ethan Page Comments On Darby Allin Feud, Making Himself An Asset To Promoters, Facing Zack Sabre Jr

“All Ego” Ethan Page recently spoke with Rich Laconi for Paste Magazine; you can read a few excerpts below: Ethan Page comments on facing Darby Allin again, but both feeling like underdogs in their upcoming match: “I think both of us are underdogs in this match because we’ve set an expectation with the violence in Orlando and now the stakes are even higher.” Page grows serious as he continued, “I will not lose to him twice, especially in front of a crowd that I’ve disrespected a number of times and I refuse to let them see me in a weak point. I refuse to look stupid in front of the people of La Boom. When I said I quit to Gargano, it was like some weird turning point where I was disgusted at myself. I’ve done a lot of disgusting things in that building and losing to Darby Allin will not be one of those things.” Related: EVOLVE Mini-Doc Highlights Ethan Page / Darby Allin Feud Ethan Page on making himself a valuable commodity to promoters: “I just made myself valuable in a way that other people haven’t and maybe that’s where the promos come in or maybe I worked with the right guys that would pitch me enough to Gabe that I got the opportunity. I think the talent was always there when I originally spoke with him, but it was just that he saw me a certain way. But when other people started looking in my direction, I guess it eventually made his head turn too.” Page comments on facing Zack Sabre Jr in EVOLVE’s upcoming Chicago debut, Sabre making him tap out in a previous meeting: “Yeah it really pisses me off. The only reason he made me tap out is because it was a six man tag. In singles, I own two victories over him. Chicago is a second home to me and if Zack is still champion, [our] grudge alone could make this the main event. And like I said, Chicago is a place where I really made my name and people have a weird relationship where they saw me grow up a little bit. So to see Ethan Page potentially go for the title there, potentially win the title, that could big for me, big for Chicago, and big for EVOLVE.”