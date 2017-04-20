Ronda Rousey Gets Engaged, Christian Cage’s Top TNA Matches (Video)

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and her boyfriend Travis Browne are now engaged, after TMZ caught up with the couple and Rousey revealed an engagement ring and said they are getting married.

Browne told TMZ he proposed last week in New Zealand; the couple has been dating since 2015. Rousey said she hopes the wedding will be soon, and doesn’t want anything too over the top. TMZ also reached out to Dana White who said: “I’m very happy for Ronda and I’m looking forward to the wedding!”

Christian Cage

The following video is the latest Fight Network Flashback, taking a look back at Christian Cage’s best matches in his TNA career: