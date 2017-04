Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Burton Mail (UK) about Impact Wrestling’s debut on Spike UK this month; you can read a few highlights below: Jeff Jarrett comments on Impact Wrestling’s debut on Spike UK, how media has changed in the company’s history: “We are so proud to be partnering with Spike TV and bringing Impact Wrestling to our fans in the UK for free every single week. We are closing in on the 15th anniversary of when this company was launched and we are delighted that our loyal and dedicated fans will be able to share this celebration with us now. “But, in those 15 years, the word has changed so much and so has the industry of professional wrestling. The advent of computers and social media has meant that fans have gone from wanting something every week to wanting something ever few hours – this means that we will supplement our show on Spike with even more social and web content to ensure we are engaging with our fans in the best way that we can.” Jarrett comments on the UK wrestling scene and bringing Impact Wrestling back to the country: “The UK is one of our best audiences and the fans are incredible. We always loved coming over here for our live shows and bringing those back is one of our top priorities as part of our efforts to be a major player in this industry. “This, now more than ever, in terms of the UK is so important because it has one of the hottest wrestling scenes in the world and we want to tap into that in terms of giving fans what they want and also ensuring we take a look and use the great array of talent available in this great nation.”