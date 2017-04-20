Paige on Why WWE Suspended Her and If She Does Drugs, Photo of Triple H and Stephanie on Vacation, HHH Backstage at NXT Tapings

Paige on Why WWE Suspended Her and If She Does Drugs As seen on last night’s edition of Total Divas, WWE star Paige’s suspension for her first violation of the Wellness Policy was covered in the episode, and during the show Paige reiterated what she previously claimed regarding the suspension. Paige had the following to say in the episode: “WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy. We get drug tested all the time. First of all, I don’t do drugs. Second of all, I did the test and I passed it. They’re only suspending me because I didn’t take it in the allotted time that they gave me.” When Paige was suspended a second time for violating the company wellness policy, WWE issued a statement saying she was suspended for use of an illegal substance, and not a prescription drug. Photo of Triple H and Stephanie on Vacation As noted, one of the reasons why Stephanie McMahon took the table bump at WrestleMania, to writer off TV, is because she had a family trip planned to Turks and Caicos, and below is a photo from the trip: Celebrity clients and just a super sweet couple #caicoscuisine #privatechef #tripleh #stephaniemcmahon #wwe #wwf #turksandcaicosislands A post shared by Jonathan Krespil (@caicoscuisine) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:34am PDT HHH Backstage at NXT Tapings In related news, below is a photo of Triple H backstage for last night’s NXT TV tapings, as he has returned from vacation: The final @WWENXT taping before #NXTTakeOver: Chicago… #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/aX3GFR5hOX — Triple H (@TripleH) April 19, 2017