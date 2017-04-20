Former TNA Title Holder Returns On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

As seen on Impact Wrestling tonight, former TNA X-Division Champion and original pioneer of the X-Division, Sonjay Dutt, made his return to Impact Wrestling. Dutt came out during Karen Jarrett’s in-ring segment, and announced that he has returned to the company. Dutt went on to talk about how he pioneered the X-Division, then announced he wanted to be in the X-Division Title match on Impact tonight. Bruce Prichard then came out and made Dutt an official participant in what will be an X-Division Championship main event tonight. Read Also: Update On The Status Of Global Force Wrestling