Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For Upcoming WWE Events, Raven Comments On Working w/ Vince Russo, David Arquette’s Title Win

Roman Reigns F4WOnline.com is reporting Roman Reigns is not scheduled for any WWE live events this weekend, likely in response to the sudden passing of his brother, former WWE star Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i. It was also noted that Reigns was removed from these events, but is still scheduled for WWE RAW in Kansas City. Related: Matt ‘Rosey’ Anoa’i In His Own Words On His Family’s Legacy In Pro Wrestling and the Success of His Brother Roman Reigns Raven The following video from Title Match Wrestling features Raven commenting on working with Vince Russo, David Arquette’s WCW title win and more. You can read a few transcribed highlights below with Raven talking about Russo’s opinion of title belts, and his own opinion on Russo’s booking and the David Arquette title win below: I’ve always had a contention that Russo was fantastic for the mid card, but he’s not good on top because he doesn’t believe the title belt’s worth anything. And, if the title belt’s worth nothing, and to him it’s a fake belt, a prop; what’s the whole point of wrestling anyway? It’s a fake sport, but you go to a movie, it’s a fake movie, but you still have a prize that people are trying to win in a quest movie, or are trying to defeat or overcome. And if what they overcame still led them to ‘well, it’s still fake’, then what’s the point? So, I’ve never agreed with Russo on that, and I really think that that is what has tarnished his reputation to the extremes that it’s gotten tarnished. He’s very creative, he’s very clever, he needs to be edited and produced just like everyone else in the business. If you keep him in the midcard, where it’s less important… he came up with a lot of stuff for my character in a fashion that I had no problem with. I have no problem with that, but some of the stuff I’ve seen him do on top, like David Arquette, just ‘ahh…’ But, then again, if you talk to him though, it wasn’t his idea, he was just the guy that had the final say on it. So he goes down with the ship, which he still went down with the ship because he had final say, but he could’ve said no.