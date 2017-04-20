Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For Upcoming WWE Events, Raven Comments On Working w/ Vince Russo, David Arquette’s Title Win

Roman Reigns
F4WOnline.com is reporting Roman Reigns is not scheduled for any WWE live events this weekend, likely in response to the sudden passing of his brother, former WWE star Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i. It was also noted that Reigns was removed from these events, but is still scheduled for WWE RAW in Kansas City.
Raven
The following video from Title Match Wrestling features Raven commenting on working with Vince Russo, David Arquette’s WCW title win and more. You can read a few transcribed highlights below with Raven talking about Russo’s opinion of title belts, and his own opinion on Russo’s booking and the David Arquette title win below:
