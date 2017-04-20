WWE Slam Crate Reveals Exclusive Triple H Figure, More Details On The New ‘Stables’ Crate

Loot Crate recently revealed that Triple H is the latest WWE superstar who will be featured as part of a line of exclusive, officially licensed collectible toys. The Triple H collectible toy, which is the second toy in the exclusive series to be revealed, will only be available in the upcoming “Stables” themed WWE Slam Crate. Below you can find additional information, including a preview of some of the WWE Superstars and groups in the Stables themed crate which is available to order now at loot.cr/wweslamcrate until June 15: A team of two is great but why not have more? Here’s to the STABLES, the packs of Superstars who band together and become forces of nature. In this crate, you’ll get EXCLUSIVE items that feature Triple H of DX, Sasha Banks of The Four Horsewomen, Bray Wyatt of The Wyatt Family and other legendary teams including the second figure of The Attitude Era series and an Authentic Tee. Crates are $29.99 per crate and include items worth more than $60 in retail value. What’s even better is all subscribers to the Stables themed crate are entered to win a pair of Tag Team Championship Belts worth $700+. The first exclusive figure, the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin collectible toy, is part of the “Masters of the Mic” crate that will ship between the first and tenth of May and can be seen below: Want to see what kind of cool stuff comes in the WWE Slam Crate? Check out the unboxing videos below from the “Dream Big” and “Road To Wrestlemania” crates: