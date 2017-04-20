Hornswoggle Comments On Hiding Under The Ring In WWE, Which Storyline He’d Like To Do Over, Returns on Impact Tonight

Former WWE star / Impact Wrestling star Swoggle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard. You can read a few highlights below: Swoggle comments on hiding under the ring while working for WWE: When it comes to being under the ring, I’d either go under before the doors opened or would get snuck under in the dark while a video package played on the screen. There were times when I was underneath for six-plus hours because it wouldn’t work out to sneak me under later in the show. I’d get dressed under there, have plenty of waters, and would normally bring my phone or PSP. Thankfully, I never had a bathroom emergency under the ring. Which WWE storyline would Swoggle like to do over? I would love to do the whole “Anonymous General Manager” storyline again. The way it was supposed to turn out was that I was supposed to be this almost mob-boss style character with this Napoleon complex, throwing his power around while running Raw. Obviously things didn’t work out that way. In related news, Swoggle appeared on Impact Wrestling tonight, and was briefly shown by cameras in the stands wearing an “Impact Wrestling” t-shirt. It was his first appearance on Impact television since making his Impact in-ring debut this past January.