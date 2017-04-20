Hornswoggle Comments On Hiding Under The Ring In WWE, Which Storyline He’d Like To Do Over, Returns on Impact Tonight

Former WWE star / Impact Wrestling star Swoggle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard. You can read a few highlights below:
Swoggle comments on hiding under the ring while working for WWE:
Which WWE storyline would Swoggle like to do over?
In related news, Swoggle appeared on Impact Wrestling tonight, and was briefly shown by cameras in the stands wearing an “Impact Wrestling” t-shirt. It was his first appearance on Impact television since making his Impact in-ring debut this past January.
