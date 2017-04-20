More Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 4/20 *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen
The following results are tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV taping results from tonight’s event at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Impact taped more content after tonight’s ‘live’ show that should air next week on Impact on POP and Xplosion:
Xplosion
– Borash claims someone is debuting tomorrow who hasn’t been here since Victory Road 2005
EC3 comes to the ring, and says he carried this company on his back for 3 years, Bruce Prichard told him to look in the mirror and he saw a Demi-God. EC3 says he will not be pushed aside by any new talents that come to the company, and tells all the fans to kiss his ass. EC3 will once again become the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion at Slammiversary because he is the best wrestler anywhere today.
James Storm meets him in the ring and says he doesn’t blame EC3 for attacking him because he is jealous. Storm says he’s been here since day one and he’s been out of the title picture for too long, because he gave young guys a chance. Storm challenges EC3 to a fight, saying he needs to fight on his own since his family isn’t here to protect him anymore. They end up brawling, with EC3 hitting a low blow before overpowering Storm. He leaves and tells Storm to remember “I am a Carter… and this company needs me!”
Global Force Wrestling Women’s Championship
Impact Grand Championship
Swoggle and Rockstar Spud schtick in the ring, ended with Spud accidentally removing Swoggle’s Pants
Kongo Kong won a squash match over an unnamed talent
Veterans of War defeated Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara
Swoggle beat up Spud with a stick
Street Fight
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?