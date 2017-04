As noted, today marks the one year anniversary of the death of former WWE star Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, and People Magazine has released the final voicemail Laurer left before she passed away. The voicemail was left for Eric Angra, the director of her documentary, the trailer for which was released today. 48 hours before her death, Laurer left the following message for Angra: “It’s a beautiful day outside. All the sailboats are out today, it’s a beautiful day. I’m going into rehab right up the street in Malibu. They won’t send me to some Trenton, New Jersey f–ing facility. I go for two weeks and drink cucumber juice and whatever, and swim around … I can get a therapy doggy the right way and get clearance to do the movies that are all set up.”