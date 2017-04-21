Kenny Omega Returning to Ring of Honor, NFL Players Film Angle at Impact Wrestling Tapings (Photo), Rey Mysterio Appearing This Weekend

Kenny Omega Returning to Ring of Honor Ring of Honor has announced that the main event of the May 7th Toronto event in the combined War of the Worlds tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling will see Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, ROH champion Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. NFL Players Film Angle at Impact Wrestling Tapings NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge appeared at last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings and filmed an angle with Moose. You can check out a photo below, and the footage will air on next week’s Impact episode: You never know who will show up. @DeAngeloRB & @garybarnidge with @karenjarrett Impact Wrestling is LIVE at the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/UzROSOVhoU — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2017 Rey Mysterio Appearing This Weekend The following press release has been issued: Sat April 22nd 7:30PM Bell Time Doors open at 4:00

MCW Arena

Joppa Market Place

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppatowne, MD 21085 A Special Meet & Greet with Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, MCW Women’s Champion Melina, Ring Of Honor Star Lio Rush, The Bruiser and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 4:00PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet. $$$$HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS $$$$ Ticket Prices Are:

Golden Reserved Ringside (Front Row) $40

Second Row Ringside (Row 2 ) $35

Third Row Ringside (Row 3) $30

Reserved Seating (Row 4, 5) $25

General Admission (1st Come 1st Serve) $20 – Visit Our Website @ www.MCWProWrestling.com 9 HUGE MATCHES **Facebook Live Match**

GFed vs Shawn Cannon **Tag Team Contenders Triple Threat Match**

Rock and Bowl Express vs App Outlaw v Dixonline **HUGE GRUDGE MATCH**

Ken Dixon vs Ryan McBride **Tag Team Grudge Match**

THC vs Winner Circle (Jeremiah and Rayo) w/Andy Vineberg **MCW Tag Team Championship**

*Titles Vacant*

Guns for Hire vs Ecktorage w/ Kevin Eck **MCW Rage TV Title Match**

Scramble Rules

Dante Caballero (C) vs Brandon Scott vs Chuck Lennox vs Chris Payne vs Greg Excellent **No DQ, No Countout**

Napalm vs Solo **Independent Dream Match**

Lio Rush vs Travis “Flip” Gordon ***MCW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP**

Big Sean Studd (C) w/ Andy Vineberg vs The Bruiser **ORDER TICKETS OVER THE PHONE**

– Purchase Tickets over the phone by calling Mission Tix

24 Hours a day, 7 Days a week, 365 days a year 1-888-996-4774 **ORDER TICKETS ONLINE**

To Buy Tickets Online at MCW’s Official online Ticket Outlet Mission Tix

Click Here –> http://bit.ly/2d61NQm **SMART PHONE USERS**

Go to your App store and search for the App “Mission Tix” download the FREE App to your smart phone or mobile device and you can order tickets through the App without even leaving your house or having to log in through your computer. – IN JOPPA- Go directly to the Joppa Market Place and purchase your tickets. Call the office there directly to verify hours of operation.

Joppa Market Place

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

410-679-1777 – IN DUNDALK:

Hide Away Leather Inc.

6713 Holabird Ave

Dundalk, MD 21222

(410) 285-7769