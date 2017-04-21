NXT Tampa Live Event Results (4/20): Bobby Roode vs Hideo Itami, More on Lana’s New Gimmick, Ohno and Strong Team Up (Photos & Video)

WWE NXT Tampa Live Event Results
-Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.
-No Way Jose defeated Tino Sabbatelli. Sabbatelli has gotten really good since the last time I saw him.
-Kona Reeves pinned Dan Matha.
-Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose and Bianca Blair.
-Kassius Ohno & Roderick Strong & Buddy Murphy defeated Sanity. Fun six man. It’s about time Murphy had something of worth to do.
-Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar in a 205 Live match.
-Lana pinned Ruby Riot. Lana was doing a dancing gimmick, making me wonder if they are preparing her for a new persona on Smackdown. Mary Kate worked as her manager.
bobby roode heavy machinery Hideo Itami kassius ohno kona reeves lana liv morgan mandy rose no way jose roderick strong WWE wwe nxt