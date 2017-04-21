NXT Tampa Live Event Results (4/20): Bobby Roode vs Hideo Itami, More on Lana’s New Gimmick, Ohno and Strong Team Up (Photos & Video)

WWE NXT Tampa Live Event Results
4/20/17
Tampa, FL
-Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

-No Way Jose defeated Tino Sabbatelli.  Sabbatelli has gotten really good since the last time I saw him.

-Kona Reeves pinned Dan Matha.

-Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose and Bianca Blair.

-Kassius Ohno & Roderick Strong & Buddy Murphy defeated Sanity.  Fun six man. It’s about time Murphy had something of worth to do.

-Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar in a 205 Live match.

-Lana pinned Ruby Riot. Lana was doing a dancing gimmick, making me wonder if they are preparing her for a new persona on Smackdown. Mary Kate worked as her manager.

