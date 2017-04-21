Possible Impact Grand Title Feud for Moose, Sandman Undergoes Surgery and Appears at Taping in the Same Day, New Question Mark Video

Sandman Undergoes Surgery and Appears at Taping in the Same Day

Yesterday afternoon, former ECW World champion The Sandman underwent surgery for a hernia, reports PWInsider.com. Immediately following the procedure, Sandman drove himself to a taping for season two of The Highspots Wrestling Network’s “Legends of Extreme” series.

Possible Impact Grand Title Feud for Moose

According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling officials have been planning a feud between Chris Adonis and Impact Grand Champion Moose. The title match was originally planned for next week’s Impact Wrestling, however it was not taped last night.

The Question Mark Video

Below is the latest episode of “The Question Mark” featuring Impact Wrestling stars discussing what they would do if there was a zombie apocalypse.