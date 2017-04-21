Jim Ross on If He Thinks CM Punk Will Return to Wrestling and WWE, CM Punk’s Hilarious Reason for Not Doing Reddit AMA, Batista Responds

Jim Ross on If He Thinks CM Punk Will Return to Wrestling and WWE

On the most recent edition of “The Ross Report” podcast, host Jim Ross, along with his special guests Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari, discussed CM Punk’s future in pro wrestling.

On whether or not Punk will ever return to WWE, Jim Ross said, “I think he can find fun outside of the WWE…I did.” The WWE Hall of Famer added he believes Punk still has a strong desire to wrestle again, but that the ship might have sailed between Punk and the WWE. On the situation between Punk and WWE, JR speculated there has been an overall lack of communication between both sides.

CM Punk’s Hilarious Reason for Not Doing Reddit AMA, Batista Responds

In related news, CM Punk was recently asked on Twitter why he has never done a Reddit Ask Me Anything, and Punk responded with the following:

Because I know the dick size of @DaveBautista and refuse to divulge such knowledge. https://t.co/3BlrmTEnLb — Coach (@CMPunk) April 19, 2017

This lead to Dave Bautista responding with the following Tweet: