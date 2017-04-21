“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s WWE Network podcast, which has been absent on the Network since August 2016, might be returning to WWE depending on whether or not Austin can secure a major name as the show’s next guest. According to SportsKeeda.com, sources have noted the Austin podcast could return to WWE Network should The Undertaker agree to doing the show. Austin has stated in past podcasts that The Dead Man has said he would be willing to appear on the show. Austin’s show currently airs on Podcast One, and now that The Undertaker character has seemingly been retired in WWE, the likelihood of ‘Taker doing the podcast seems better than ever. Should it ever happen, WWE surely would not want the show to air solely on Podcast One, but would very likely want it on the Network. The last time Steve Austin did a Network podcast back in August of 2016, his guest was Dean Ambrose, and the interview was widely regarded as awkward, with reports suggesting Vince McMahon was not happy with how the episode turned out.