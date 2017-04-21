WWE Star Surprises AJ Lee at Book Signing, Lee Meets Conan (Photo), Diabolical Orton Moments (Video), X-Pac on Shane McMahon Doing MMA

X-Pac on Shane McMahon Doing MMA

On the latest edition of X-Pac 12360!, which you can watch above, show host Sean Waltman had the following to say on Shane McMahon possibly doing MMA:

“I think he can do whatever he wanted to. Like I’ve been in there with him (Wrestling Matches) and I’ve kicked him in the face as hard as I’ve ever hit anybody in my life and he was ok with it… I mean you know you’re not happy somebody tags you like that but I never heard one complaint from him. And I beat the tar out of the guy (Shane McMahon) and he’s just, he’s really intense. I think he could do it. Yes.”

Diabolical Orton Moments

WWE has released the following video, featuring 4 diabolical Randy Orton moments:

WWE Smackdown Star Surprises AJ Lee at Book Signing

WWE Smackdown star Big E, who is a longtime friend of AJ Lee’s, surprised the former WWE Divas Champion at a book signing, as seen below:



In related news, AJ Lee met late night show host Conan while doing a live gaming stream this week for Team Coco:

#CrazyIsMySuperpower Tour Week 3. Had so much fun talking to and gaming with @AaronBleyaert for Stream Coco. @RuthieWyatt and Beth the National Monument (@BethMeroski) were wonderful as well. Thanks for having me and for introducing me to my new best friend for ever and ever and ever. See the link in bio to watch what went down. – AJ A post shared by AJ Mendez Brooks (@officialajmendez) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:10am PDT