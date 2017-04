WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend WWE has issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/21/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2017 and the payment date will be June 26, 2017. WWE Star Appearing on ESPN Today As seen below, The Miz will be on ESPN’s SportsNation today: TOMORROW! Watch me #DefendTheLand as @spurs fan @MichelleDBeadle stakes her claim then watch us laugh at @marcelluswiley talk @LAClipperspic.twitter.com/wTqersb5ZM — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 20, 2017 Cathy Kelley on Charlotte Flair’s Bold Title Prediction WWE has released the following video, looking at the buzz surrounding Charlotte Flair’s bold WWE Smackdown Women’s Title prediction: