This first of four CSR videos this weekend looks at the top story of Jinder Mahal becoming the No.1 contender on SmackDown Live. Here’s some highlights of what was said: Josh Isenberg: I like it. It’s going to be interesting to see what they do in the next five or six weeks to make me a believer. The addition of the Bollywood Boys makes me think the Jinder Mahal plans are not just for 3 or 4 weeks to reach the Indian market. Jinder Mahal is a guy who has worked his ass off to get back to WWE. He’s had a bunch of squash matches on WWE RAW, but look at Zak Ryder before United States Champion. He was basically a joke and they have him an opportunity and succeeded. Now yes, he’s fallen back down the ladder but I like Jinder Mahal because he’s different and refreshing. Josh goes on to say how he wouldn’t have ever predicted this and things moving forward. He then tosses to the studio to Justin and Juice. Juice Springsteen: Jinder Mahal will win the WWE Championship. Justin LaBar: The Singh Brothers are the key to the big argument. Here’s a guy who lost for years and years on TV over two different runs with WWE. But it’s to like he won straight up. That would have made no sense. He won with the help of two other guys in a match against five others where the opponents can cancel each other out. So perception it is OK, but moving forward they are going to have to do some hot and heavy booking with Jinder. To watch the full discussion, check out the video below: