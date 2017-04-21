Conor McGregor Makes “100 Most Influential” List, Kurt Angle Thanks WWE Fans, Tye Dillinger’s WWE Network Pick (Videos), Beth Phoenix

Nick Paglino
conor mcgregor

(Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor Makes “100 Most Influential” List

As seen below, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor earned a spot on TIME’s “100 Most Influential” people list:

Beth Phoenix Tease

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix posted the following Twitter tease:

Tye Dillinger’s WWE Network Pick

Below is Tye Dillinger’s WWE Network pick of the week, featuring the new Blue Brand superstar hyping his final NXT match:

Kurt Angle Thanks WWE Fans

WWE has released the following video, featuring Kurt Angle thanking WWE fans for subscribing to the WWE Network:

Beth Phoenixconor mcgregoredgeEric YoungKurt Angletye dillingerUFCvideoWWEwwe networkwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"