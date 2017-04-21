Conor McGregor Makes “100 Most Influential” List
As seen below, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor earned a spot on TIME’s “100 Most Influential” people list:
Beth Phoenix Tease
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix posted the following Twitter tease:
Tye Dillinger’s WWE Network Pick
Below is Tye Dillinger’s WWE Network pick of the week, featuring the new Blue Brand superstar hyping his final NXT match:
Kurt Angle Thanks WWE Fans
WWE has released the following video, featuring Kurt Angle thanking WWE fans for subscribing to the WWE Network:
