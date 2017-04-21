Official Trailer For New Johnny Mundo Movie, Behind-the-Scenes of Tye Dillinger’s NXT Farewell Tour (Videos), Mick Foley Editing New Book

Official Trailer For New Johnny Mundo Movie As noted, Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, along with YouTube gamers James Willems and Lawrence Sonntag sat down with WZ Radio to discuss their new documentary “Haus of Pain”. You can listen to the entire discussion in the player above, and you can read interview excerpts at this link. Haus of Pain is the newest social experiment documentary from Rooster Teeth, starring legendary wrestler Johnny Mundo and gaming YouTubers James Willems and Lawrence Sonntag of Funhaus. James Willems has a dream job – playing video games and making videos for more than 1MM subs on the Funhaus channel, but he still harbors an unfulfilled childhood dream: to become a pro wrestler. That all changes when he and fellow Funhaus creator Lawrence Sonntag enroll in a Los Angeles wrestling school, adopt personas (James becomes James Angel, Lawrence becomes The Troll), and train with real-life pro-wrestler Johnny Mundo for a tag team match up against a vicious pair called “HATE.” How far will these new wrestlers push themselves to achieve James’s dream? Do they have what it takes to wrestle a pro team and not get killed? RT Docs announces Haus of Pain, the newest social experiment documentary from Rooster Teeth, directed by Mat Hames, premiering April 28 exclusively on FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s streaming service available at RoosterTeeth.com and on Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps. You can check out the official movie trailer below: Behind-the-Scenes of Tye Dillinger’s NXT Farewell Tour Follow The Perfect 10 as he closes one of the most meaningful chapters of his career, his time in NXT, at a Live Event in Concord, S.C: Foley Editing New Book As noted, Mick Foley is currently recovering from hip replacement surgery, and he noted he is using his recovery time to edit his new book “Saint Mick”: Editing #SaintMick until 5am after hip replacement surgery! That’s HARDCORE @jasonpinter! Comes out Oct 17 with @PolisBooks pic.twitter.com/fofrjZpRwz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 20, 2017