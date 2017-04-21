John Cena and Nikki Bella Get Nude (Video), Footage of Gene Okerlund, Dave Herro and More at C2E2, New Stephanie McMahon Workout Clips

John Cena and Nikki Bella Get Nude

The Bella Twins’ personal YouTube page has hit 500,000 subscribers, so as promised, John Cena and Nikki Bella have posted a video of the two stripping down to their “birthday suits”:

Footage of Gene Okerlund, Dave Herro and More at C2E2

As noted, WZ’s Nick Hausman is live at C2E2 in Chicago this weekend, during which he will be speaking with pro wrestling names such as Gene Okerlund, Jerry Lawler, Jack Swagger, Rey Mysterio and more. Below is footage of this morning’s sessions, featuring Gene Okerlund, Headlocked comic creator Michael Kingston, Dave Herro and more.

WZ will be Facebook live streaming throughout the weekend featuring event and interview coverage, so be sure to like us on Facebook at this link for all the latest!

New Stephanie McMahon Workout Clips

Below are the latest Stephanie McMahon midnight workout clips:

#MidnightWorkout w/ @defrancosgym, @tripleh and #Andre – prowler tempo jumping pull up combo warm up #GoodDog #NoExcuses #tapout A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT