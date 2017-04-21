Possible “Furious” Spinoff Movie in the Works For The Rock, WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, Total Divas Cast Joins Carnival (Video)

“Furious” Spinoff Movie Possibly in the Works For The Rock

According to Deadline.com, Universal is planning a spinoff movie which will focus on the “Fate of the Furious” characters played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

The film, which is in its early stages and is being written by “Fate” writer Chris Morgan, will likely center around The Rock’s Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Decker Shaw.

Ryder Unboxes Star Wars Funko Pops

While attending Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, Zack Ryder gets ahold of some awesome Funko Pop! exclusives:

Total Divas Cast Joins Carnival

Below is a Total Divas bonus clip featuring the cast heading to Carnival in Anguilla: