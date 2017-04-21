Update on The Bollywood Boyz’ New Gimmick, R-Truth Performing at Upcoming Event (Photo), Main Events Decided For EVOLVE This Weekend

Update on The Bollywood Boyz’ New Gimmick Despite The Bollywood Boyz appearing on WWE Smackdown Live this week using the name The Singh Brothers, when they appeared at this week’s NXT TV tapings on Wednesday, they were back to being referred to as The Bollywood Boyz and did their dancing gimmick. The Boyz’ NXT appearance was a dark segment, and they teased the new Singh names in the following Tweet: Let it be known. #SDLive@WWEpic.twitter.com/w1vvXeXDlu — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) April 20, 2017 R-Truth Performing at Upcoming Event As seen below, WWE star R-Truth will be rapping at the Whitney E. Johnson Inc. Foundation’s 1st annual Brand Ambassador Award Launch on Tuesday, May 16th in Huntington Station, New York: pic.twitter.com/NiVwDKPDfd — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) April 21, 2017 Main Events Decided For EVOLVE This Weekend WWN Live has issued the following: April 21st: Tickets for EVOLVE 82 in Queens this Saturday and EVOLVE 83 in Brooklyn this Sunday are available at TicketFly.com. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for more building and show info. Please note you can print your tickets at home or just show the barcode on your phone. There is no need to have them mailed or use will call! Reserved ringside sold out for Queens, but you can still get general admission, There are also still a few reserved ringside seats left for Brooklyn on Sunday. Get the best available seats now! April 21st: If you can’t be there in person, you can still watch both EVOLVE events live on FloSlam.tv. Have you checked out the unbelievable lineup on FloSlam lately? Visit the site and look at all the action you get for one low price. FloSlam is a vertical on FloSports, which just announced its best quarter ever with 58,000 new subscribers! Read the press release here. April 21st: EVOLVE officials have three main event worthy matches set for this Saturday in Queens, NY. They are Matt Riddle defending the WWN Title for the first time vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway in a non-title match and Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin in a Last Man Standing Match. EVOLVE officials had separate conversations with Allin and Page yesterday. After hearing the insanity that Allin has planned, and the violence Page wants to execute on Allin, the match was almost canceled over safety concerns for the participants. In addition, EVOLVE officials are concerned that this match will not be for all audiences. However, EVOLVE officials have already sold tickets with fans expecting the Last Man Standing Match. It has been decided that the Last Man Standing Match will be the main event. This way if fans don’t want to see the extreme brutality of this contest, they can leave before the main event. EVOLVE 82 will be headlined by Page vs. Allin in a Last Man Standing Match. April 21st: EVOLVE officials have also debated whether the EVOLVE Championship Match with Zack Sabre Jr. defending vs. Lio Rush or the I Quit Match pitting WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway will be the main event of EVOLVE 83 this Sunday in Brooklyn. It has been decided that Riddle vs. Galloway will be the main event because of the I Quit stipulation. This will be Galloway’s final match in EVOLVE. Make sure to read Galloway talking about Zack Sabre Jr., Matt Riddle and EVOLVE on WWE.com. April 21st: There has been a lot of noise out of the Catch Point camp as Catch Point members will collide this Saturday in Queens, NY when Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Chris Dickinson & Jaka. Word is both teams have been training separately for this match. New WWN Champion Matt Riddle has been training with both sides. April 21st: EVOLVE finally returns to Brooklyn with a loaded card. Here is a quickie preview: EVOLVE 83

Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym

April 23rd – 8pm EDT Belltime

138 Bay 20th Street

Brooklyn, NY, 11214 Tickets available here Watch at FloSlam.tv The Main Event – I Quit Match

WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway This long running feud intensified at the WWNLive Experience a few weeks ago. It will get settled at EVOLVE 83, which is Galloway’s final EVOLVE event before going fulltime to NXT as Drew McIntyre. Galloway asked for the “I Quit” stipulation saying that EVOLVE officials can’t screw him, because they can’t make him say “I quit.” Galloway told us he’d die before he says “I quit” to Matt Riddle. Meanwhile, it’ll be interesting to see if Riddle recovered from the neck injury he suffered at Galloway’s hands in Orlando. Who will say “I Quit” as this feud comes to an end? Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Lio Rush ZSJ had a very successful first weekend as EVOLVE Champion, using a variety of finishing maneuvers to defeat ACH, Michael Elgin and Mark Haskins. Now Rush is stepping up to challenge for the EVOLVE Championship. Lio has been stealing the show everywhere. He has been the definition of evolving the art of pro wrestling. Now he wants the title around his waist. Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Kyle O’Reilly Yehi is a double champion in WWN. O’Reilly is finally back in EVOLVE, but instead of being an upcomer he is a top main eventer. This one could be a classic. Both need a win to be in the EVOLVE main event scene. Special Challenge Match #1

Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin The biggest, strongest athlete in EVOLVE vs. the guy with the most heart and fight. Can Allin score the upset? Will Lee keep his hot streak going that earned him MVP honors of the WWNLive Experience? Special Challenge Match #2

ACH vs. Jaka ACH has been having standout matches since coming to EVOLVE in January, but he is looking to rebound after dropping EVOLVE and PROGRESS Title matches at the WWNLive Experience. Jaka needs a breakout singles win. Who will be victorious? EVOLVE 80 Rematch

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory

Page embarrassed Theory by verbally berating him after defeating him at EVOLVE 80. However, Theory made his presence known in the wild Page vs. Allin Anything Goes Match in Orlando. Now the 19-year-old wants to shut up Page by defeating him in Brooklyn. Plus more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson, Priscilla Kelly, Stokely Hathaway and others!!! April 21st: Tier 1 and Battle Club Pro are teaming up to have doubleheaders with EVOLVE in both Queens and Brookyn this weekend! Go here for info on April 22nd with a 2pm belltime at La Boom and here for April 23rd with a 3pm Belltime. The April 23rd event features Matt Riddle vs. Penta 0M. The Sunday event will also be broadcast live on FloSlam! April 21st: WWNLive is now on the Amazon Firestick App! Check it out here. April 21st: ATTN: WRESTLERS, REFEREES & MANAGERS– Spots are already filling up quickly for the WWN Seminar/Tryout on May 21st in Livonia, MI with special guest trainer from NXT Norman Smiley. Go here for all the info. April 21st: Check out Ethan Page talking to Paste Magazine about how he got booked in EVOLVE, his feud with Darby Allin, Drew Galloway leaving and more.