Update on The Bollywood Boyz’ New Gimmick, R-Truth Performing at Upcoming Event (Photo), Main Events Decided For EVOLVE This Weekend

Update on The Bollywood Boyz’ New Gimmick
Despite The Bollywood Boyz appearing on WWE Smackdown Live this week using the name The Singh Brothers, when they appeared at this week’s NXT TV tapings on Wednesday, they were back to being referred to as The Bollywood Boyz and did their dancing gimmick.
The Boyz’ NXT appearance was a dark segment, and they teased the new Singh names in the following Tweet:
R-Truth Performing at Upcoming Event
As seen below, WWE star R-Truth will be rapping at the Whitney E. Johnson Inc. Foundation’s 1st annual Brand Ambassador Award Launch on Tuesday, May 16th in Huntington Station, New York:
Main Events Decided For EVOLVE This Weekend
WWN Live has issued the following:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?