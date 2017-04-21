Former WWE Star Making Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight *Spoilers*

As noted, Jeremy Borash teased a big name would be appearing at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings, and PWInsider.com has confirmed it will be former WWE star Matt Sydal, aka Evan Bourne.

Sydal has worked for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, EVOLVE and several other promotions since being released by WWE in June of 2014.

Based on the way Impact has been taping TV, it’s possible Sydal’s debut could air next week or on May 4th.