Impact Wrestling Stars Sign New Deals, How Was This Week’s Impact Viewership?, Paige & Alberto El Patron Visit Kids Training in a Ring (Photo)

How Was This Week’s Impact Viewership?
According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, which aired on a live tape delay, averaged 320,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 302,000 viewership average.
Impact Wrestling Stars Sign New Deals
According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling stars Allie and Braxton Sutter have both signed new deals with Impact Wrestling.
Paige and Alberto El Patron Visit Kids in a Boxing Ring (Photo)
Paige posted the following on Instagram:
