Impact Wrestling Stars Sign New Deals, How Was This Week’s Impact Viewership?, Paige & Alberto El Patron Visit Kids Training in a Ring (Photo)

How Was This Week’s Impact Viewership? According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, which aired on a live tape delay, averaged 320,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 302,000 viewership average. Impact Wrestling Stars Sign New Deals According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling stars Allie and Braxton Sutter have both signed new deals with Impact Wrestling. Paige and Alberto El Patron Visit Kids in a Boxing Ring (Photo) Paige posted the following on Instagram: Had an amazing time visiting the kids in Tucson at Richey Elementary. They were showing us their boxing moves, action figures and giving us the biggest smiles. Hopefully they shared the same happiness we did being there. My first wrestling move in 10 months. In heels. Of course I was joking around! @prideofmexico Had an amazing time visiting the kids in Tucson at Richey Elementary. They were showing us their boxing moves, action figures and giving us the biggest smiles. Hopefully they shared the same happiness we did being there. My first wrestling move in 10 months. In heels. Of course I was joking around! @prideofmexico A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT amazing time.. with the kids and my love @prideofmexico this actually wasn’t work, they asked us to visit and we did. So much fun. Thanks for inviting us! A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT