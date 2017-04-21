AJ Lee Talks Wrestling at C2E2
Wrestlezone’s Nick Hausman is live at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) this weekend, and had the opportunity to attend former WWE Superstar AJ Lee’s panel promoting her new book, Crazy is My Superpower. Below are just a few highlights from the panel, and we’ll have a lot more AJ Lee content coming soon, as well as interviews, showroom footage and more from this weekend’s convention.
WZ Explores the C2E2 Showroom Floor
In the video below, Wrestlezone’s Nick Hausman explores the C2E2 showroom floor and checks out all the various booths, vendors and crazy characters in attendance at this year’s convention, including the Funko POP booth featuring special edition boxes of WWE Booty O’s cereal, and the Headlocked Comics booth with Jerry Lawler, Lita and Mean Gene Okerlund.
