AJ Lee Talks Wrestling at C2E2 Wrestlezone’s Nick Hausman is live at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) this weekend, and had the opportunity to attend former WWE Superstar AJ Lee’s panel promoting her new book, Crazy is My Superpower. Below are just a few highlights from the panel, and we’ll have a lot more AJ Lee content coming soon, as well as interviews, showroom footage and more from this weekend’s convention. .@AJBrooks says the thing she most misses about wrestling is the adrenaline rush of being in the ring. She said the rest is a grind. pic.twitter.com/6HbG7HzgQG — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 21, 2017 .@AJBrooks says she’s proud of Punk for doing UFC and will encourage him even if he wants to be President because “a precedent has been set” pic.twitter.com/HgWhgzkntY — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 21, 2017 .@AJBrooks just said it’s easier for to be a babyface because she’s “like seven pounds” but she enjoys being a heel more #WZC2E2 pic.twitter.com/eUTDFJ7QBB — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 21, 2017 WZ Explores the C2E2 Showroom Floor In the video below, Wrestlezone’s Nick Hausman explores the C2E2 showroom floor and checks out all the various booths, vendors and crazy characters in attendance at this year’s convention, including the Funko POP booth featuring special edition boxes of WWE Booty O’s cereal, and the Headlocked Comics booth with Jerry Lawler, Lita and Mean Gene Okerlund.