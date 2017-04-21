New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan this Saturday for the Road to Wrestling Dontaku. The show will be broadcast live on New Japan World, featuring matches setting up major bouts at Wrestling Tokyo Province on April 29, and Wrestling Dontaku on May 3. Saturday’s show will start at 5:30 a.m. EST. Because it is a Road To event (basically a more story-driven house show), Wrestlezone will have complete results later in the day. NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku

Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

April 22, 2017 Hirai Kawato vs. Syota Umino Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tomoyuki Oka Jado & Toru Yano vs. TAKA Michinoku & Takashi Iizuka Katsuya Kitamura, David Finlay, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga [Bullet Club] Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero & Beretta [Chaos] vs. Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & Desperado [Suzuki-Gun] Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ricochet, Juice Robinson & Yoshitatsu [Taguchi Japan] vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Evil, Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi [Los Ingobernables de Japon] Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada [Chaos] vs. Kenny Omega & Bad Luck Fale [Bullet Club]