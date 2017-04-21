

WrestleZone Radio is proud to release the latest episodes of NXT & Impact Rebellion! You can find embedded players for both above and full previews for both below. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Jamie Campbell is back with the latest NXT Rebellion and breaks down the past couple weeks of NXT & other professional wrestling news, including: Why Vince should embrace the Broken Hardy gimmick even though he doesn’t understand it.

Why Kimberly Frankele may just be the next breakout star of the NXT women’s division.

Booker T’s controversial statements regarding JBL’s bullying accusations.

Why Drew McIntyre is on the NXT brand instead of the main roster

And more! In this week’s edition of your Impact Rebellion Big Ray and Bin Hamin break down this week’s action! Including: Three big title matches

Kongo Kong makes a huge splash

EC3 shares a beer with the head of Cowboy James Storm

Loki makes his return for the X-Division 6-man title match

JB and Josh Mathews go to blows as Impact goes off air

All this and more!!! This episode of Impact Rebellion also features Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe where Conor gives us his opinions on: Impact Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling officially announce a merger

Crazzy Steve leaves Impasct Wreestling

AAA Lucha Libre and Lucha Underground will both be exchanging talents