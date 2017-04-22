Update on Eva Marie’s WWE Status, Dash Wilder Has His Jaw Wired Shut (Photo), Impact Wrestling Stars Off This Week’s TV Tapings

Update on Eva Marie’s WWE Status According to PWInsider.com, it appears as if Eva Marie will not be returning to WWE once her contract expires. Both Marie and WWE have remained quiet about her status due to her still being a part of Total Divas and having to promote that show. However, unless things change, it appears as if Marie will not be returning to WWE once Total Divas concludes. Marie has not appeared at a WWE live event since being suspended back in August 2016. Impact Wrestling Stars Off This Week’s TV Tapings As seen below, Impact Wrestling stars Bram and Robbie E are off this week’s TV tapings as they are working for the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion in Japan: We’re here… @noah_ghc Tag League starts tomorrow… we owned the press conference… #newbromans #bnb #beautyandthebeast #brobram pic.twitter.com/8ohnjqm0AN — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) April 21, 2017 Dash Wilder Has His Jaw Wired Shut Dash Wilder, who as we noted suffered a broken jaw and will be out of action until the Summer, posted the following update on Instagram: Surgery and shrugs. #TopGuys Friday. A post shared by Dash Wilder (@dashwilderwwe) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT