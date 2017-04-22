Ric Flair Explains His Side of the Story Involving Him Being Kicked Out of an Indiana Bar

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently kicked out of a Fort Wayne, Indiana bar for allegedly harassing the bartender.

Flair appeared on yesterday’s edition of ESPN’s Dan LeBatard Show and had the following to say on the incident:

“I walked in, said to the guy, ‘will you please put on the golf tournament?’ It’s only the Masters, right? He said, ‘what do you think this is, a sports bar?’ I didn’t say it was a sports bar, I asked you to put on the Masters.”

According to Flair the bartender refused to put The Masters on, and shortly thereafter Flair was kicked out of the bar.

Flair added, “I had only had one drink, I asked for another drink.” After the bartender used the same glass to get Flair a refill, Flair said, “Sir, doesn’t a premium drink require a new glass?’ And he goes ‘are you telling me how to bartend?’ And I said, ‘Not if I don’t have to, dumba**.’ ‘Did you call me a dumba**?’ ‘I can call you a dumba**, or a fat a**. Both work.”

