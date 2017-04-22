Mauro Ranallo and WWE Officially Part Ways, Ranallo and WWE Issue Statements, JBL Apologizes For “Misconstrued” Comments

According to Newsweek.com, WWE Smackdown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo has officially parted ways with WWE.
In a statement released to Newsweek, Ranallo had the following to say on his departure, and rumors that it was related to issues with fellow Smackdown commentator JBL:
Speculation about Layfield’s involvement in the drama led to angry WWE fans tweeting, and trending, #FireJBL. Fans attending the April 11 taping of SmackDown Live in Boston also disrupted the show with a loud “Fire Bradshaw” chant. Past stories of Layfield allegedly hazing WWE performers were also recirculated on Reddit and other websites.
Additionally, WWE issued the following statement on the JBL issue:
