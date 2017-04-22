Finn Balor Returns to the Road, Zack Ryder Recalls His First WWE Match, Watch John Cena vs Rusev at WWE Payback 2015 (Videos)

Finn Balor Returns to the Road

WWE Raw star Finn Balor is back on the road with WWE after suffering a mild concussion on last week’s Raw.

Watch Cena vs Rusev at Payback

In the following video, then-United States Champion John Cena defends his title against the Bulgarian Brute Rusev in an “I Quit” Match at WWE Payback 2015:

Zack Ryder Recalls His First WWE Match

Zack Ryder takes a trip down memory lane by looking at the 12-year anniversary of his WWE debut in Madison Square Garden: