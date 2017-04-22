What To Do Next With Braun Strowman For A Feud, NXT Storylines, Connor’s Cure Benefit Show Outside Pittsburgh

Connor’s Cure There will be an independent wrestling show tonight where all the proceeds go to Connor’s Cure. The show has a 6pm bell time. Tickets can be purchased at the door and there will also be special items from the Steelers and others up for auction. The event is at the Yough Senior High School located at 919 Lowber Rd, Herminie, PA 15637-1226. Click here for the event. Braun Strowman & NXT This second of four CSR videos starts off with Braun Strowman and what’s next for him. Here’s an excerpt: Justin LaBar: Braun’s probably going to fight Roman Reigns. After that, I’m looking at a guy like Big Cass. I almost look at him in a role like Sami Zayn is in which people love him but gets beat to get heat and elevation on certain heels. People love Big Cass in a little program with Braun, and Braun beats him and it’s a big deal that Braun beats him because of Big Cass’ size but nobody will think any less of Cass. After this debate, things switch to Josh Isenberg with his NXT in 90: Josh Isenberg: The best part about Itami, which sounds like it would be the worst but actually the best, we don’t actually know what Itami can do in the ring or with a feud. We’ve seen him compete but injury has side tracked him. I’m excited. He’s not the charisma of Nakamura but let’s be honest, who is? For more on Strowman and NXT, check out the video below: