WATCH: Matt Hardy Does Full “Broken” Gimmick at House of Hardcore Event

As seen in the video below, Matt Hardy appeared at last night’s House of Hardcore event and assumed the full “Broken” character. Matt has been teasing elements of the Broken character on WWE TV, and as we previously reported WWE does have plans to feature the gimmick at some point in the future. Hardy was originally scheduled to face Tommy Dreamer last night, however the match never got underway as The Spirit Squad attacked Hardy before the match and threw powder in his face. This lead to Bully Ray coming out and agreeing to team up with Dreamer against The Spirit Squad, a match that the former ECW stars won: Here comes one half of the @WWE #RAW Tag Team Champions @MATTHARDYBRAND #HOH24 pic.twitter.com/8kAvAOggph — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) April 22, 2017 Save