CM Punk At C2E2

CM Punk is at C2E2 at took the stage to answer some questions. Punk commented on his Drax comic book and apparently made several jokes about it. He also said that he is no longer going to write Drax comic books. You can see photos below:

.@CMPunk is taking the @Twitch Live Stage right now. He took a minute to shake hands and chat w/ some powerful rangers… pic.twitter.com/lQleNptzyK — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 22, 2017

.@CMPunk says that if he could write for one particular @Marvel character it would be Punisher pic.twitter.com/cKqVSYZT7n — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 22, 2017

.@CMPunk has made several jokes about how poorly his Drax comics sold pic.twitter.com/aglsorjkyK — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 22, 2017