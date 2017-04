WWE star Kalisto, who was the victim of Braun Strowman’s backstage tirade last week, has challenged Strowman to a Dumpster Match on WWE Raw Monday night: Monsters have weaknesses Braun, you are no monster. I challenge you to a dumpster match. Then I’ll reveal the kind of monster trash you are. — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 22, 2017 It’s about the size of the fight in the dog… U want it @KalistoWWE, U got it. Braun vs Kalisto in a #DumpsterMatch Monday on #Raw! #RawGM — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 22, 2017