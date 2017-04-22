Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 4/22: New Tag Team Debuts, One Night Only “Turning Point” Results, Title vs Title, More *Spoilers*

Thanks to MrEddyG for sending in the following results from today’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando:

Xplosion match:

Marshae Rockett vs Mahabali Shera (Dave Penzer is doing ring introductions again. Marshae kept trying to hide behind referee Stifler for some reason & at one point pushed him into an oncoming Shera who he barely managed to avoid. Brian finally had enough & DQ’d Rockett. WINNER: Mahabali Shera.

2. Idris Abraham vs Desmond Xavier. Desmond gets the win. Good X division match.

3. Joe Coleman vs KM w/Sienna KM wins with a pump handle slam where he drives the man stomach first. Unique finisher.

Impact Wrestling One Night Only: TURNING POINT Tapings. (These will air in May).

Josh & The Pope are calling the action.

1. FALLAH BAH & Mario Bokara vs VOW-Veterans of War Wilcox & Mayweather Wilcox & Bah trade shoulder blocks with Wilcox knocking finally getting Bah out after numerous attempts by both in an impressive big men collision. Bah has a lot of charisma & I think he’ll have an eventual good face run.) VOW wins with a modified 3D. Good match.

2. Ava Storie vs Laurel Van Ness w/Kongo Kong. Van Ness wins with a very safe Curb Stomp to the back. Van Ness continues to attack Storie after before Allie comes out to attack Laurel & she & Ava head to the back. Kongo carries Laurel to the back afterwards.

3. Marshae “All Day Rockett vs Mahabali Shera. Shera wins a short match with The Sky High. The guy needs to learn a suplex, drop kick, back breaker-anything else. His offence is mostly punches & clotheslines.

4. KM W/Sienna vs “The Blueprint” Matt Morgan. Morgan gets the surprising upset win with The Carbon Footprint. Solid match.

5. “The Lone Wolf” Davey Richards w/Angelina Love vs Suicide. Davey wins another good long match with the Shining Wizard.

6. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna w/KM vs the KO Champion Rosemary. Rosemary wins with the Black Wedding.

7. Eli Drake vs Eddie Edwards w/Alicia. Edwards wins an ok match.

8. Moose vs Impact Heavyweight champion, Lashley for the title. Great back & forth match with a REF BUMP-shocking. Moose misses the Game Changer & Lashley nails a spear to retain.