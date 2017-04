This month Alberto El Patron has been commenting on WWE, taking shots at his former employer and Triple H.

El Patron has continued taking jabs at WWE, as he posted a photo on Instagram and the caption seemed to be aimed at WWE while praising Impact Wrestling:

“After 1 hour of sleep, jet lag and nearly missing the flight.. I made it to @impactwrestling I couldn’t be happier. They treat everyone so well.. that’s what a real company does. They take care of everyone. Talent, behind the scenes etc that help their company grow bigger.. now it’s time to get to work and kick some traseros 20 different ways! #sisisi”

“You have to be there tonight amigos, #impactwrestling bringing back this bad boy! They have it all here in this company, giving everyone a chance to shine, not just sitting in catering! #sisisi”